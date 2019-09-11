Deported Sex Offender Apprehended Crossing California Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents continue to arrest previously deported sex offenders trying to make their way into the sanctuary state of California. So far this year, agents in the sector arrested and removed 21 illegal immigrants who were either convicted or wanted for sexual assault charges after they re-entered the U.S.

At about 7 a.m. on Monday, Calexico Station Border Patrol agents came upon a man they believed had just crossed the border illegally from Mexico about 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents place the man in custody and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing and a biometric background check.

During processing, the background investigation identified the man as 26-year-old Mauricio Moreno-Garcia and uncovered a conviction in the state of Nevada for Sexual Lewdness with a child less than 14 years of age, officials stated. The Nevada court sentenced the Mexican national to 24-60 months in jail and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported him to Mexico on January 11, 2018.

Moreno-Garcia now faces new federal felony charges for aggravated re-entry as a deported sex offender. If convicted on the charge, the Mexican migrant could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.

So far this fiscal year, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and removed at least 21 migrants who were wanted on sexual assault charges or who had previous convictions. All had illegally re-entered the U.S. after being removed.

On Tuesday, Breitbart Texas reported the arrest of a previously deported Salvadoran man who had been convicted in Spotsylvania County, Pennsylvania, for “multiple related sex offenses against a victim less than 13-years-old,” El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials stated. The court reportedly sentenced 43-year-old Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez to 50 years in state prison but later suspended 48 years of the sentence under the condition that he never return to the U.S.

After being arrested for illegal re-entry, he will now likely face the balance of his prison sentence and is being prosecuted for illegal re-entry as a deported sex offender.