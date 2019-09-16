Twice-Deported Child Rapist Arrested near Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a twice-deported Mexican national with two previous convictions for sex with a minor.

Agents patrolling near Sells, Arizona, rescued a man who called 911 after becoming lost in the desert. He illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona on September 9, according to Tucson Sector officials.

The agents carried out a search and located the man and placed him under arrest after providing medical attention. They transported him to the Border Patrol station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

The investigation identified the man as a 33-year-old Mexican national, Adrian Castro-Garcia. During a records check, the agents found two previous convictions in a Los Angeles County Court for sex with a minor. The first conviction came in 2013. The court handed down a 150-day sentence and immigration officers deported him after he completed his sentence.

In 2014, Castro-Garcia received a second conviction from the California court on a separate charge of sex with a minor. The Los Angeles County court again handed down a 150-day sentence. Immigration officers deported the Mexican national again following the completion of his sentence.

Castro-Garcia now faces a federal felony charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a twice-convicted child sex offender. If convicted on the charge, the Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison before being deported again.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Border Patrol agents discovered two migrants locked in the trunk of a green sedan.

“Smugglers have no regard for human life — endangering the lives of those they transport,” Tucson Sector officials tweeted.

Officials said the migrants were locked in the trunk and had no means of escape in the event of an accident or being abandoned by human smugglers.