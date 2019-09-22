VIDEO: Pirates Rob Tourists on Party Boat in Mexico

A group of tourists celebrating a birthday on a party boat in Mexico came face to face with a crew of heavily armed pirates who robbed them at gunpoint. A passenger captured the ordeal on a cell phone video as gunmen can be heard and partially seen waving guns at the tourists as they demand wallets and purses.

The brazen robbery took place this weekend in the municipality of El Paraiso in the state of Tabasco when a group of 34 tourists rented a party boat called Bucanero del Sur to celebrate a birthday, Mexico’s Voces de Paraiso reported. One of those tourists captured on cell phone video the moment when a boat pulls up to their vessel and yells out “We are going to be robbed”.

The man hides the cell phone under some sort of cover where the audio is captured, but the images are partially blocked. Moments later, gunmen can be heard and briefly seen waiving handguns as they yell for everyone to give up their wallets and purses or they would be shot. The robbers made a clean getaway. The robbery victims filed a formal complaint with the Tabasco attorney general’s office, Voces de Paraiso reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.