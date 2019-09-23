WATCH: Large Group of Migrant Families Cross Arizona Border

A video released last week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials captures the moments of a crossing for a large group of migrant families in the Arizona desert. Officials report spent more than 30 man-hours processing the group.

A border surveillance camera operator captured images of a group of 81 migrants illegally crossing the border near Sasabe, Arizona, on September 17. The image shows the group is made up largely of migrant families. Small children can be seen talking with adults and being carried.

A group of 81 people illegally crossed the border near Sasabe Tuesday. It took 33 man-hours to transport and process the group, comprised of family units and unaccompanied minors, at a nearby forward operating base.

While much of the southwest border saw a dramatic decline in migrant family apprehensions, the Tucson Sector reported an increase from 1,256 in July to 1,394 in August. This is more than triple last August 2018 when Tucson Sector agents apprehended only 429 migrants. For the first 11 months of FY2018, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 3,859 migrant families units. This year, agents apprehended 14,264 family units during the same period — an increase of 270 percent.

Last week, Tucson Sector agents apprehended a twice-deported Mexican national with two previous convictions for sex with a minor. Despite serving jail time for his offenses, the 33-year-old Mexican national returned to the U.S. He now faces federal prosecution for aggravated illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender.

A few days earlier, Tucson Sector agents apprehended another previously deported sex offender, a MS-13 gang member, and an international fugitive wanted in the U.S. for rape and in Mexico for homicide.

“Agents are making significant criminal arrests along the border and we’ll seek prosecution of these individuals accordingly,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “U.S. Border Patrol agents remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding our communities.”