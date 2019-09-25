Central Mexican Policeman Kidnapped During University Lecture

A deputy police director from Central Mexico was murdered after being kidnapped by cartel gunmen from a university classroom. The incident occurred in front of other students. His body was later recovered in a rural area on Saturday.

The Pénjamo, Guanajuato, deputy police director was identified as Jorge Cisneros Rangel, according to local reports. Cisneros Rangel was attending a criminology class on his day off. According to witnesses, the gunmen entered the lecture hall and asked for the deputy director by name before forcing him out at gunpoint. The group left in a single vehicle waiting for them on campus.

Police and military personnel deployed to the area for a rescue effort. Several hours later, police located an abandoned vehicle on the outskirts of rural Huanímaro. The deceased Cisneros Rangel sat in the backseat of the vehicle. The investigation was turned over to investigative personnel of the state attorney general’s office without arrests.

The official cause of death remains undisclosed, but local Breitbart Texas law enforcement sources say Cisneros Rangel sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Guanajuato is seeing an uptick in cartel violence–police attacks in particular. Pénjamo is located in the southern section of the state and is approximately 230 miles west of Mexico City.

