Mexican Prosecutor Gets 20 Years in U.S. Prison for Cartel Collaboration

A former Mexican prosecutor received a 20-year prison sentence for using his position to benefit cartels. The disgraced lawman was linked to numerous acts of organized crime and helped move large quantities of drugs into various U.S. cities.

On Thursday, Edgar “El Diablo” Veytia, the former Attorney General for the State of Nayarit, went before U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in New York who sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Veytia previously pleaded guilty to international drug trafficking charges earlier this year.

Federal authorities initially arrested Veytia at a San Diego international port of entry in 2017 based on a federal indictment out of New York. He holds dual U.S.-Mexico citizenship.

According to various court filings, Veytia worked from 2013 to 2017 with the late kingpin Juan Francisco “El H2” Patron Sanchez, who Mexican authorities described at the time was a top-tier lieutenant with the Beltran Leyva Cartel in Nayarit. In exchange for monthly bribes from H2, Veytia used his office to target rival cartels officially and unofficially by covering up murders and kidnappings. The former lawman also secured the release of cartel operators and supplied wiretaps.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.