Citizen Tip Leads to Arrest of Mexican Migrants Crossing Canadian Border into North Dakota

Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of Mexican migrants who illegally hiked across the border from Canada into North Dakota. Agents received a tip about the illegal crossing from a concerned citizen who captured the crossing on a game camera.

Agents assigned to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station received a tip on September 9 from a resident whose game camera captured images of what appeared to be an illegal border crossing from Canada into North Dakota. The image showed two people with backpacks crossing the U.S.-Canada border, according to information obtained from Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol officials Friday afternoon.

Agents responded to the location of the crossing and began tracking footprints of two people. During the tracking process, inclement weather moved into the area temporarily stopping the search. Officials reported that Border Patrol agents distributed photos of the suspected illegal aliens and asked local law enforcement officers to assist in the search. A short time later, deputies with the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office encountered two people walking along a highway who matched the description of the suspects.

Agents in the area responded to the scene and conducted an immigration interview with the subjects, officials stated. The two migrants “freely admitted to illegally entering the United States from Canada,” officials stated.

Officials transported the two migrants to the Bottineau Border Patrol Station for processing and a biometric background investigation. During the investigation, agents confirmed the 34-year-old man and the 25-year-old female to be Mexican nationals.

Both Mexican nationals faced a federal judge on charges of 8 USC 1325 — Improper entry by an alien. The court found them guilty on the immigration violation and sentenced them each to 18 days in jail.

Agents turned the illegal aliens over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officers who entered the pair into removal proceedings.

“This case is a great example of how the community and our law enforcement partners play a critical role in helping us secure the border. One of our greatest assets is the citizens who live and work along the border and know when something is not right.” Grand Forks Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron H. Heitke said in a written statement.

