Ector County, Texas, Sheriff Mike Griffis announced on Friday that a suspected “serial shooter” is in custody. The arrest is expected to bring a series of roadside shootings in the Odessa, Texas, area that began on Tuesday. Odessa is also the scene of a recent mass-shooting incident that began after a highway patrol traffic stop.

One person is dead and another wounded in a series of shootings that began in Odessa shortly after midnight on Tuesday. In two other shooting incidents, the shooter only struck the vehicles and the occupants sustained no physical injuries, according to CBS7.

Late Friday afternoon, Sheriff Griffis announced they have a suspect in custody that they believe to be the shooter, KCBD NBC11 reported. “We cannot confirm it is the same individual (shooter), but we feel like it probably is,” the sheriff stated.

The shootings appear to have involved a person pulling up to a broken down vehicle on the side of the road, the local NBC affiliate reported. In a shooting Thursday night at about 10:30, official responding to a call found one man dead near an overpass on Interstate 20. A second man sustained injuries from gunfire after being shot in the abdomen during a shooting on Tuesday.

CBS7 laid out the following timeline for the four shootings:

#1) Tuesday morning at 12:45 a.m. at 8th and Grant #2) Then at 7:36 a.m. at I-20 and Highway 866 #3) That afternoon at Meteor Crater Road and I-20 near the Pilot truck stop #4) Then last night [September 26) on Business 20

The alleged shooter appears to have used multiple handguns during the individual shootings. During the investigation, Sheriff Griffis said, “We are actively pursuing this individual, there are multiple agencies involved, there have been different weapons used and all appear to be from a handgun, but of different calibers. All of these incidents have been “roadside” related. We are asking the public to be “cautious” and if you see anything suspicious to call 911. WE WILL BRING HIM TO JUSTICE.”

The shootings come less than one month after a man went on a shooting rampage that left seven people dead and more than 20 wounded on August 31. Breitbart Texas provided LiveWire coverage of the shootings which began after a Texas Highway Patrol traffic stop on Interstate 20. The alleged shooter reportedly shot through his rear window with an AR-15 style rifle striking and wounding one of the Department of Public Safety troopers.

