Los Angeles: You Can Be a Cop If You’re a Gang Member, But Not a Conservative?

This article originally appeared in Law Enforcement Today:

Police departments across America are struggling to hire new officers, and they say that desperate times call for desperate measures.

But now one of the very cities being investigated by the FBI for allegations that an agency there is hiring gang members…seems to have a department that’s openly come out against hiring conservatives.

We’d love to give you an official statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, but their “crisis communication” strategy on the topic appears to be stonewalling all reporters looking for answers.

Read more at Law Enforcement Today.