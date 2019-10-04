Gulf Cartel Cell Leader Captured in Cancún

The leader of a Gulf Cartel cell operating in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, was captured Wednesday. The cell known as “Los Pelones” is believed responsible for much of the violence in the tourist region.

Jonathan “El Pantera” was captured in Cancún by Quintana Roo state police during a security operation. El Pantera is the designated plaza boss of Los Pelones, which operates in nearby Playa del Carmen. The state attorney general reported the man was wanted for attempted murder. El Pantera is also linked to several other acts of cartel violence, including the killing of a Colombian female in September. The female allegedly received extortion and death threats, according to an official press release. At the time of his arrest, El Pantera had a firearm and a small quantity of cocaine.

Breitbart Texas reported on previous acts of cartel violence involving Los Pelones. In June, two gunmen were killed in Cancún after they ambushed a prison transportation convoy. The attack was repelled by authorities. Initial reports indicated the ambush was an attempt to free a jailed leader of Los Pelones. Further investigation revealed the incident was an assassination attempt on a prisoner identified as Raúl Muñoz Aguirre aka “El Sinclair.”

El Sinclair survived a separate assassination attempt in June when a team of approximately eight gunmen dressed in cloned Federal Police uniforms and tactical gear attempted to either kidnap or execute him. The gunmen were met with gunfire from bodyguards loyal to El Sinclair. During the shootout, a gunman was fatally wounded and left behind. El Sinclair was injured in the upper thigh and transported to a hospital under heavy security.

