Mexico ‘Terminator’ Scenes Filmed in Spain Over Cartel Violence Fears

Producers opted to film south-of-the-border scenes for Terminator: Dark Fate in Spain due to fears of violence in Mexico.

During a promotional tour in Mexico, director Tim Miller told journalists that security risks and costs were too high to actually film there, Excelsior reported. Miller said one of the contributing factors for the decision was the 2017 murder of Carlos Munoz Portal. Munoz was a member of the production staff for the Narcos Netflix series who was scouting locations when unknown gunmen shot him. The television series focused on the work and eventual murder of DEA Agent “Kiki” Camarena.

Filming for the movie took place in 2018 in various locations, including two neighborhoods in Madrid where set designers recreated Mexican towns, Miller said.

The filmmaker’s concerns come at a time when Mexico continues to experience high levels of violence. This week, gunmen with Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion murdered 13 police officers in the coastal state of Michoacán. One day later, Mexican military forces killed 14 cartel gunmen and lost one soldier in the neighboring state of Guerrero.

