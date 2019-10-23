A Border Patrol agent working near the Texas Border fired multiple shots at a group of migrants who attacked during a traffic stop. Two gunshots fired by the agent struck one of the attacking migrants.

A Border Patrol agents initiated a traffic stop on Highway 349 near Dryden, Texas, on Tuesday night. The vehicle contained approximately ten illegal aliens being smuggled into the U.S., according to information obtained from the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

After the agent initiated the traffic stop, the group of migrants got out of the vehicle and one of the migrants attacked the agent, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters Assistant Chief John Mennell said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. The agent fired multiple rounds striking one of the migrants times. The other migrants then fled on foot.

The agent sustained injuries during the attack, Chief Mennell stated. The migrant also sustained “non-life threatening injuries.” Officials transported the agent and the migrant to a local hospital. Doctors treated and later released the Border Patrol agent. Officials have not disclosed the condition of the migrant.

Border Patrol officials identified the migrant who assaulted the Border Patrol agent as a 22-year-old Guatemalan national.

Sheriff Keith Hughes’ office stated that a manhunt is underway for the migrants who fled into the brush.

Sheriff Hughes reports that human smuggling is on the increase in his county. “Before last year, apprehensions of Illegal aliens would average with numbers somewhere between 20 and 30,” Hughes stated in a post on Facebook. “Last year that number bounced up to almost 100.”

Earlier this week, he reported the apprehension by his deputies of 17 migrants during a 24-hour period. Additionally, his deputies arrested two U.S. citizens on human smuggling charges. His department turned over the 17 migrants to his “partners with Border Patrol.”

“Keep in mind yesterday’s numbers for one day bring us close to the yearly numbers prior to last year,” the West Texas sheriff stated. “It’s been a busy year and we are just moving into the historically busy season.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information on this attack on the Border Patrol agent and the condition of the wounded migrant. An immediate response was not available.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is supporting the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers, and Homeland Security Investigations,” Chief Mennell stated. “Per CBP policy, the agency will also conduct an internal investigation of the incident led by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.”

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional information requested by Breitbart Texas and provided by U.S. Border Patrol officials.