Migrant Wanted for Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child Arrested at Texas Border

Laredo Sector Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a Mexican man with U.S. resident alien status as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. The migrant is wanted in Houston for Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under the age of six.

CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry on October 24 observed a bus approaching for entry inspection from Mexico. During an initial inspection and interview, officers referred one of the passengers to a secondary inspection station. Officers believed the man matched the description of a suspect with an outstanding warrant, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector CBP officials.

During a secondary inspection, the CBP OFO officer carried out a fingerprint check to match the subject to the national criminal database used to match warrant and criminal history information. The database identified the migrant as 66-year-old Jesus Martinez who is currently wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston on a warrant for Super Aggravated Sexual Assault. The alleged victim is under the age of six, CBP officials stated.

The officer arrested Martinez and turned him over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office pending transfer to Harris County.

“Our frontline officers continue to steadfastly uphold our border security mission,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said in a written statement. “The processing and identity verification of a man with an outstanding felony warrant for child molestation helps keep our community safe and illustrates our dedication to our mission.”

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that Martinez is wanted in Houston for an April 2018 allegation of sexual assault against a child under the age of six. Houston Police Department officers were unable to affect an arrest of the suspect at that time and a court issued a warrant for Martinez’s arrest.

Martinez has a previous conviction on a 2001 DWI charge. Martinez received one-year of probation for the offense which he successfully completed in December 2002.