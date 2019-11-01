Police Seek Service Dog Stolen from Texas Veteran

Police in Arlington, Texas, issued a call for public assistance to help locate a lost service dog belonging to a local veteran on Friday.

Rosalyn, a two-year-old mastiff went missing after intruders reportedly broke into Emmanuel Bernadin’s home on October 19. Personal items were also reported missing from the residence, according to the Arlington Police Department in a series of tweets. Authorities say Rosalyn helps act as a medical alert dog for the veteran.

If you have any information about this crime or you think you know where Rosalyn is, please call Arlington PD Detective Kate Phillips at (817) 459-6482. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS. #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/vuO9bhDhXr — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 1, 2019

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the APD or can do so anonymously with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-TIPS.

