VIDEO: Five Used Car Salesmen Killed in Mexican Cartel Attack

A group of cartel gunmen stormed an open-air market in a Mexican coastal state, killing five used car salesmen. The attack suggests an extortion attempt as cartels continue to terrorize communities in Michoacán.

The attack took place at an open-air market near the Macarena Events Center in Uruapan, where various individuals sell used cars. Locals claimed a group of gunmen in several SUVs arrived at the scene and began shooting, causing mass panic among those in attendance. The gunmen shot five men at the event.

#URUAPAN 5 Muertos en ataque armado en un tianguis de autos usados en el exterior de la plaza de toros “La Macarena”, los agresores se enfrentaron contra el gobierno luego de la masacre y antes de darse a la fuga, no han sido localizados @IldefonsoOrtiz pic.twitter.com/JVPaKVazH8 — Unidad De Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidadDeInteli1) November 3, 2019

According to a prepared statement by the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office, the victims are identified as Ramon and Jose Antonio V. (father and son), Jose Luis S., Alfredo S., and Saul C. The statement notes a sixth victim was seriously injured and sent to a hospital. State officials have not publicly discussed the incident; however, the mass shooting follows one day after Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo met with U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau and promoted improvements to the state’s security apparatus.

Esta mañana, junto al @USAmbMex, realicé un recorrido por el IEESSP, el cual tiene el objetivo de formar a la mejor policía de México, la más capacitada y profesional. pic.twitter.com/yFVH9xDUJR — Silvano Aureoles (@Silvano_A) November 2, 2019