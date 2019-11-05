NARCO-TERROR: 10 U.S. Women, Children Murdered by Cartel Gunmen near New Mexico Border

A group of cartel gunmen ambushed and murdered three women and seven children near a rural Mormon community in Mexico, close to the New Mexico border. Six more children, all from the same family, were also injured. One additional girl remains missing. Relatives stated that all of the victims are dual U.S. and Mexican citizens.

The attack took place on Monday when three women from the Lebaron family were driving their 14 children from the town of Bavispe, Sonora, to a rural Mormon community called La Mora. According to Mexico’s SinEmbargo.com.mx, Rhonita Miller Lebaron was driving one of the vehicles with her four children–two six-month-old twins and two ages 8 and 9–when her SUV got a flat tire. Her relatives turned back towards Bavispe to bring a spare.

Asi se vive en el Gobierno de @lopezobrador_ Mormones Mexicanos, mujeres y niños inocentes emboscados en la Sierra de Chihuahua son acribillados y quemados vivos por los Carteles que mandan en Mexico! @Javier_Corral @revistaproceso @CarlosLoret @CiroGomezL pic.twitter.com/uQNJYbeO73 — LeBaron (@AlexLebaron1) November 4, 2019

When the relatives returned, they found large plumes of smoke coming from the roadside scene. The relatives found a charred SUV with their loved inside the vehicle. Soon after, a group of cartel gunmen attacked and forced them to run into the brush for cover.

@realDonaldTrump The mafia in a Mexico have killed 4 and kidnapped 10 of my family this morning. They are all American citizens. All women and children. Please help us find and save them! We’ve gone to the Mexican government for help, and have received little. We are desperate. pic.twitter.com/IoSgW1sYgC — Tiffany Langford (@TiffanyLangfor8) November 4, 2019

The two other women and their children were struck numerous times by gunfire. Six of the children ran into the brush and survived, but one young girl is still missing. In the aftermath, cartel gunmen sealed the area for hours to keep news of the massacre from spreading. Lebaron family members in the U.S. took to social media to raise awareness about the murders.

Trevor 11 años, feliz. El rostro de las victimas del crimen organizado… DEP pic.twitter.com/XennuUiu9R — LeBaron (@AlexLebaron1) November 5, 2019

