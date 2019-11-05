Two Men Wanted for Sex Crimes Against Children Caught at Texas Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested two men at Laredo ports of entry with outstanding warrants for sex crimes against children in Houston. Officials identified one of the men as a U.S. citizen, the other a Mexican national.

CBP officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry encountered two men with criminal arrest warrants from Houston as they attempted to cross through two ports of entry in separate incidents over the past weekend.

On Saturday, an officer working the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge encountered a man approaching for inspection. The officer referred the man, a 60-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station. During processing, an officer discovered the man, identified by CBP officials as Eugenio Cruz, has an outstanding warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston for Child Fondling.

A criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas from Harris County court records indicates that a 14-year-old girl, the suspect’s granddaughter, complained on October 30, 2019, that in August 2009, her mother’s father touched her genitals. She said she kept the matter quiet for nearly 10 years.

The alleged sexual contact came to light with the girl wrote an essay revealing the contact and turned it in to her teacher. After reading the essay, the teacher contacted a counselor and the young girl’s mother. The complaint alleges multiple incidents of the suspect forcing the then seven-year-old girl to touch his penis. The girl also alleged multiple incidents of the suspect touching her “private parts.” She said her grandfather did not penetrate her while touching.

Harris County court records stated Cruz has two misdemeanor DWI convictions and a conviction for Driving While License Suspended.

CBP turned Cruz over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office where he will await transfer to Harris County. A judge in Houston issued a warrant for his arrest on October 31. The officer made the arrest on November 3.

In a another incident on November 2, a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 71-year-old Mexican national to a secondary inspection station, CBP officials reported. During processing, an officer determined the man, Jose V. Ruiz Gallegos, has an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact from Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed the complainant, a now 16-year-old girl alleged that her grandfather, the suspect, allegedly touched her breasts and vagina after a birthday party when she was 11. She said he touched her multiple times in two separate incidents and then offered to pay her to not say anything. She allegedly refused the bribe and left the room after her grandmother came in and asked what was going on. The incident came to light years later when her aunt asked why she was so uncomfortable around her grandfather. She reportedly confessed about the incident.

The court issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on October 31.

CBP officials identified Ruiz Gallegos as a Mexican national. Harris County District Clerk records report the man to be a Mexican-born U.S. citizen. Court records show previous charges for Assault with Bodily Injury and a conviction for Driving While Intoxicated.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in intercepting travelers with outstanding warrants, particularly those involving sex-related offenses against children,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said in a written statement. “These apprehensions demonstrate our CBP officers’ vigilance and dedication to securing the homeland and keeping our communities safe.”