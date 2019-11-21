Mexican Government Sues Walmart for El Paso Mass Shooting

The Mexican federal government announced the filing of a lawsuit in a U.S. court against Walmart for the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Mexico City claims the shopping center failed in providing necessary and reasonable security measures.

A U.S. law firm hired by Mexico’s Consulate in El Paso filed the lawsuit on behalf of 10 Mexican nationals who were victims in the attack. On August 3, a lone gunman entered the Walmart near the Cielo Vista shopping center targeting what he called “Hispanic invaders” in a manifesto. The man killed 22 and injured 24 more. Texas prosecutors filed capital murder charges against the alleged shooter.

“Through this lawsuit, the petitioners are seeking justice not only for them but also for safety for the public in general,” Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry said in a prepared statement after the filing of the lawsuit. “Mexico’s government will continue using all resources available to keep these types of incidents from happening and to repair the damages suffered by the victims.”

