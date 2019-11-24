Mexican Migrant Convicted for Sexually Enticing 11-Year-Old Girl, False Document

A federal jury in Oklahoma found a Mexican national, illegally present in the U.S., guilty on charges of attempting to entice an 11-year-old girl into meeting him for sex and for possessing a fraudulent immigration document.

A federal court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, found Agustin Nieto Regalado, a 47-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, guilty for attempted coercion and enticement of a little girl into meeting him for the purposes of sex. The jury also found him guilty of possessing a false U.S. permanent resident card, according to information obtained from U.S. Immigration and Enforcement officials.

Earlier this year, the mother of the 11-year-old girl became suspicious of someone communicating with her daughter on Facebook. When she investigated, she found that a man calling himself “Marcos Diaz” had sent inappropriate messages to her daughter. She communicated with “Diaz” pretending to be her daughter and he began to describe various sexual acts he wanted to carry out with the child. He offered to pay the child for the sex acts and asked her for explicit photos and sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the mother pretending to be the child, officials stated.

The mother reported the incidents to the Tulsa Police Department who worked with ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations teams.

The investigation identified the man as Regalado, an illegal alien from Mexico, officials stated.

“The defendant, an illegal alien in our country, chose to proceed to jury trial, a right afforded him in the United States Constitution. Today, a jury delivered justice in the form of guilty verdicts,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma said on Wednesday. “Mr. Regalado came into our country illegally and then enticed, coerced and sexually molested children. Despicable.”

ICE officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Regalado entered the U.S. illegally and was not a visa overstay.

“During the trial, Lieutenant Jeremy Noland of the Tulsa Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit explained that detectives took over the girl’s Facebook account once the mother reported Regalado,” ICE officials reported. “He described how Regalado continued to message the girl, not knowing that he was actually messaging detectives. A meeting location was set by the parties. When Regalado arrived at the location, he was taken into custody by detectives.”

Authorities said when they arrested Regalado, he had a U.S. permanent resident card with the name “Marcos Diaz” in his possession in addition to immigration documents with the name Agustin Nieto Regalado.

Prosecutors told the jury that the victim and her family were immigrants who came to the U.S. in search of a better life.

The jury found Regalado guilty on both charges. U.S. District Court Judge Claire V. Eagan presided over the trial and set a date for a punishment hearing for February 24. Regalado faces from 10 years to life in prison and a fine of $250,000 on the enticement charge.

If Regalado is ever released from prison, he faces removal by immigration officers.

“Our ERO officers are specifically trained and dedicated to locating and removing criminal aliens in the United States,” Marc J. Moore, ERO Dallas field office director, said in the statement. “Once this convicted criminal completes whatever prison sentence is imposed, we will ensure he’s removed to his country of origin.”