Mexican Cartel Leader Arrested in Connection to Mormon Family Murders

Mexican authorities announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with their alleged roles in the high-profile attack that killed nine women and children from a Mormon U.S. family last month in Sonora. One was identified as the regional leader for the “La Linea” faction of the Juarez Cartel.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) made the announcement on Sunday afternoon as international pressure mounts over the massacre. A man identified only as “Mario H.” or “El Mayo” from the Juarez Cartel (not to be mistaken for Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada from the Sinaloa Cartel) was named as the individual largely responsible for the November 4 attack where a group of cartel gunmen ambushed and murdered nine women and children as they drove toward the U.S.-Mexico Border destined for Phoenix, Arizona.

Sobre los homicidios cometidos contra la familia LeBarón #FGRInforma. El #EjércitoMexicano y la #PFM detuvieron el mes pasado a un presunto participante en los hechos, logrando el arraigo del individuo y obteniendo pruebas que se han estado periciando. https://t.co/xDHbh8E6Ht pic.twitter.com/OabSE2bkuV — FGR México (@FGRMexico) December 1, 2019

The arrest of El Mayo and two other men took place in a series of raids, the statement revealed. Those arrests followed the capture of another gunman in November who reportedly gave “more information about the individuals involved.” Mexican authorities have not released any information about the identity of the other suspects or the details on their arrests.

Mexican authorities say the attack on the LeBaron family was a case of mistaken identity since cartel gunmen mistook the family’s SUVs for a rival convoy. The severity of the case indicates an apparent lack of control over Mexico’s highways. Prior to the LeBaron incident, La Linea carried out attacks on towns controlled by factions of the Sinaloa Cartel in the same border state. La Linea had deployed gunmen throughout their turf, expecting a similar incursion from rivals.

