Texas Cops Rescue Woman, Girl from Alleged Human Trafficker

HOUSTON, Texas — Two Texas law enforcement agencies teamed up to rescue a younger woman and a 16-year-old girl from an alleged human trafficker. The woman reports she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and faced forced prostitution.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tracked down an 18-year-old woman on December 7 who had reportedly been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and would be forced into prostitution by an alleged human trafficker. Deputies in Constable Mark Herman’s office utilized cell phone technology to locate a woman after receiving information from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office about a possible kidnapping victim.

“Our deputies received information from a caller about a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped and was being held against her will,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told Breitbart Texas in a phone interview. “We checked out the lead and found the woman appeared to be located in Harris County.”

Capers’ deputies contacted Constable Herman’s office and provided the information they had gathered on the case.

Constable Herman told Breitbart Texas that his investigators pinged the woman’s cell phone and determined she was moving around the north part of the county.

“We eventually tracked her down to a location on Walters Road,” the constable said during a phone interview on Thursday. “When our deputies rolled up on the location, a man jumped out of a vehicle and fled the scene.”

Deputies found the woman and a 16-year-0ld girl in the car.

“A K-9 pursued the suspect and took him down,” Herman explained. “The deputies placed him under arrest and began an investigation.”

The 18-year-old woman told deputies she had allegedly been kidnapped and held against her will. She said he brandished a handgun and then took her to a motel room.

“The victim said she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect,” Herman said. “She explained that when the deputies arrived they were within minutes of leaving for Louisiana where she would be forced into prostitution.”

Deputies identified the suspect as Tevin McClendon, constable’s office officials reported.

“Further investigation revealed that he kidnapped the victim while brandishing a handgun, then took her to a motel, sexually assaulted her, and had intentions on taking her to Louisiana where he told her he would force her to have sex for money,” officials said in a written statement.

Herman said McClendon has a criminal history in Harris County that includes outstanding felony warrants for Aggravated Assault-Family Member and a Parole Violation Warrant for Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle.

“The suspect will now face charges related to Human Trafficking, Kidnapping, and Sexual Assault,” Herman explained. “He is currently being held without bond.”

“This was a great example of inter-agency cooperation between our office and Sheriff Capers’ office,” the constable concluded.

Herman said he believes there may be more people involved in the alleged human trafficking. The incident remains under investigation. Authorities released the woman and the 16-year-old girl to their respective parents.