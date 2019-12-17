Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents During Vehicle Pursuit in Arizona

An alleged human smuggler opened fire on Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents during a vehicle pursuit Monday. The chase began after the alleged human smuggler sped through an immigration checkpoint south of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Agents assigned to the Federal Route 15 immigration checkpoint observed a 2014 Ford Taurus approaching for inspection. The driver of the sedan failed to stop at the checkpoint and sped away, initiating a pursuit from Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the pursuit, the alleged smuggler reportedly fired multiple gunshots at the pursuing agents. No agents were hit, officials stated.

The pursuit continued until other responding law enforcement officers were able to assist in stopping the SUV. Agents found two people locked inside the trunk.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase, which eventually ended after police initiated a pit maneuver on Interstate 10, ABC15 in Arizona reported.

During the pursuit, speeds reached as high as 110 miles per hour, according to radio traffic captured by the local ABC affiliate. DPS troopers reportedly used spike strips and a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.

Officials stated that no law enforcement officials fired their weapons in response to the shots from the alleged human smuggler.

Law enforcement removed three people from the vehicle, including the two people who were locked inside the trunk of the car. Those people were taken to the Pinal County jail while the investigation unfolds.

The FBI is heading the investigation due to the assault on the Border Patrol agents.

No information about the two people locked inside the trunk has been released at this time, nor have officials disclosed what type of weapon was fired at the Border Patrol agents.