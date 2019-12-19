Nine Migrants Apprehended After Vehicle Pursuit North of Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nine migrants who fled into the brush following the end of a police pursuit near Bracketteville, Texas. The human smuggler managed to avoid apprehension.

Agents assigned to the Brackettville Border Patrol Station on December 14 attempted to stop a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on a ranch road located dozens of miles north of the Texas border with Mexico, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The driver failed to yield to the agent’s emergency lights and fled in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

Border Patrol agents called for assistance from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew. Agents eventually discovered the pickup truck along Highway 377 after the driver drove the truck off the road. The vehicle’s occupants fled into the brush.

Ground-based agents followed foot trails leading to the apprehension of nine illegal immigrants, officials stated. The agents identified them as Mexican nationals between the ages of 18 and 34.

“Smugglers often try to evade law enforcement and in doing so, they place the traveling public and those being smuggled at risk,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Our coordination efforts with our law enforcement partners continues to pay off. The communication and execution by all agencies involved in this event contributed to the safe law enforcement resolution.”

Two days later, an alleged human smuggler engaged Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in another high-speed pursuit, Breitbart Texas reported. During the pursuit, speeds reached at least 110 miles per hour, officials reported. The alleged smuggler fired multiple gunshots at the pursuing agents.

The pursuit continued until other responding law enforcement officers were able to assist in stopping the SUV. Agents found two people locked inside the trunk.

