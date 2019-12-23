Mexican Ambassador to Argentina Faces 2nd Theft Accusation, Resigns

Mexico’s Ambassador to Argentina allegedly tried to steal shirts from an airport store as he was traveling home to face a separate petty theft accusation. In the aftermath of the two cases, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry said the diplomat’s resignation was officially due to medical reasons.

The case first came to light earlier this month, when Argentinian news outlets published surveillance video and a police report accusing Amb. Oscar Ricardo Valero Recio of trying to steal a book from a famed store in Argentina.

While the case was kept quiet for several weeks, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry recalled the diplomat to review the situation. During his actual trip home, Valero Recio allegedly tried to steal t-shirts from a duty-free at the airport in Ezeiza, Todo Noticias reported. The store owner filed a formal complaint with authorities on the charge of theft.

While the subsequent theft allegedly took place during the second week of December, it was not until Sunday afternoon, after Argentinian news outlets broke the story, that Mexico announced Valero Recio’s resignation.

Mexico’s diplomatic service also released a doctor’s letter claiming the now-retired ambassador suffers from neurological issues and sought treatment.

