U.S. Citizen Killed in Mexico While Waiting to Cross Port of Entry into Texas

A U.S. citizen in line to cross into Texas at an international port of entry died during a failed carjacking attempt in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The fatal incident follows a series of recent armed robberies and carjackings in the Mexican border city’s downtown district.

The carjacking took place on Monday evening at the Reynosa-Hidalgo Port of Entry when 41-year-old Oscar Manuel Resendez was waiting to cross into Texas, Tamaulipas law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. As the victim sat in a small SUV, a gunman tried to rob him. Resendez got out of his vehicle and tried to fight off the robber but was shot at least once.

Other motorists tried to help but the victim died next to his vehicle. The gunman ran away before authorities could arrive. The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene for documentation and began the process of notifying next-of-kin. Since Resendez was a dual citizen, it remains unclear if the U.S. Consulate will take an active role in the case.

The incident comes at a time when Reynosa is seeing a spike in carjackings, kidnappings, and robberies as the holiday season approaches. Over the weekend, a group of Good Samaritans helped a kidnapping victim escape at a bank in the city as gunmen tried to force him to empty his account. No injuries were reported.

