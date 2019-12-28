Mexican Gulf Cartel-Connected Smugglers Ram U.S. Border Patrol Vehicle in Texas

An alleged drug smuggler connected to the Gulf Cartel rammed a U.S. Border Patrol agent’s marked patrol vehicle with his pickup truck as he attempted to avoid arrest. The incident occurred near the Texas border with Mexico.

“Criminals have zero regard for human life and our dedicated agents are the first line of defense,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. “In the past three days agents seized over 800 pounds of marijuana in separate attempts worth an estimated $660K.”

A #BorderPatrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was the victim of a vehicular assault during a drug interdiction. Criminals have zero regard for human life and our dedicated agents are the first line of defense. https://t.co/UqkHJfxQPQ pic.twitter.com/tlkhJZc5qd — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefRGV) December 26, 2019

The incident occurred as agents patrolled the Texas-Mexico border during the Christmas holiday week.

Rio Grande City agents conducting line watch operation received information about a red Dodge pickup truck loading drugs near the river on December 23. As agents responded to the area, the truck attempted to flee and the driver crashed into one of the agent’s marked patrol vehicle, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The crash resulted in the vehicle’s deployment of safety equipment. The agent did not sustain serious injuries.

The suspected drug smuggler fled into the brush. Agents were not able to find him.

A search of the vehicle revealed 39 bundles of marijuana. Officials said the load weighed in excess of 450 pounds and is worth an estimated $360,000.

A #BorderPatrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was the victim of a vehicular assault during a drug interdiction. Criminals have zero regard for human life and our dedicated agents are the first line of defense. https://t.co/UqkHJfxQPQ pic.twitter.com/tlkhJZc5qd — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefRGV) December 26, 2019

On Christmas Eve, Border Patrol intelligence agents observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe they believed to be loaded with marijuana. A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the smuggler. The driver fled and eventually bailed out into a cane field, officials stated. Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and two Mexican nationals.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 141 pounds of marijuana. DPS troopers seized the vehicle and the drugs and placed the driver under arrest. The agents took custody of the Mexican nationals.

Rio Grande City agents working line watch operations on December 26 observed six people with five bundles of marijuana cross the river into the U.S., officials reported. The agents apprehended four of the smugglers — all Mexican nationals. They seized five bundles of marijuana weighing more than 230 pounds. Agents turned the smugglers and the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.