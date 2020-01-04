WATCH: Cartel Hitmen Record Murder in Mexico near Texas Border

A group of Mexican cartel hitmen used a cell phone to record the action as they carried out a daytime execution along one of the busiest avenues in the border region of Ciudad Juarez.

The murder took place on December 22 along the Juan Pablo II Avenue in Ciudad Juarez, the sister city of El Paso, Texas. Just after cartel members leaked the video on Friday afternoon, it quickly spread throughout social media in Mexico as citizen journalists began sharing it.

#fuchiguacala Ciudad Juárez – El Paso, Hace un momento, sicarios graban un asesinato cerca de la línea fronteriza, el video capta el momento en que el hombre pide a otro grabar mientras baja y descarga un arma contra otro conductor @IldefonsoOrtiz pic.twitter.com/dEI9T6NBJs — Unidad De Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidadDeInteli1) January 4, 2020

The video is recorded from inside a truck where one man tells the driver to record him. He then gets out of the vehicle and walks toward a pick-up in front of them. The gunman walks to the driver’s side window and begins firing a handgun. He fired at least 14 times before running back to his associate and leaving the scene.

According to El Diario de Juarez, a man and a woman died during the attack. The murder comes as Ciudad Juarez continues to see rising levels of violence while factions of the Sinaloa Cartel wage a fierce turf war against La Linea-the Juarez Cartel.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, the Ciudad Juarez- El Paso metropolitan area is one of the main hubs of violence along the U.S./Mexico border due to the active drug smuggling routes into Texas. In 2010, the fight for control of Ciudad Juarez led to the region being labeled as the murder capital of the world, CBS News reported at the time. Since then the region has remained one of the most violent places in Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Jose Luis Lara from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.