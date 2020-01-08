Three Charged in Alleged Assault on Border Patrol Agents

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against three illegal aliens for allegedly assaulting Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents on New Year’s Eve. Two agents sustained injuries in the attack requiring treatment at a local hospital.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents came under attack from a group of illegal aliens while attempting to make an arrest, Breitbart Texas reported on January 1.

“Early this morning (December 31), Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents were assaulted by numerous subjects who entered the country illegally near the Outlet Shoppes in Laredo, Texas,” National Border Patrol Council leaders said in a written statement.

On January 2, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials provided a limited statement confirming the alleged assault:

On December 31, 2019, U.S. Border Patrol agents were assaulted by several subjects attempting to enter the United States illegally through Laredo, TX. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating the incident. All media inquiries regarding the incident, investigation are directed to FBI.

Prosecutors from the office of U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick charged Walter Yobani Ordones-Chavez, Jose Manuel Sapate-Suazo, and Kelvin Midencio Benedict-Garcia with assault against federal agents. Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas revealed the violent nature of the alleged attack on the agents.

At about 6:45 a.m. on December 31, Border Patrol agents received an alert about a potential illegal border crossing near Headen Avenue and Ventura Street in Laredo, Texas, an FBI agent stated in the criminal complaint. A short time later, a Border Patrol agent saw seven people crossing Ventura Street just downriver from where the sensor alert hit.

Agents began tracking the group of men who allegedly crossed the border from Mexico. The tracking led agents to a storage closet near the rear of a home in the area. Two agents approached the storage closet and opened the door. Inside, they found seven people hiding. The agents identified themselves as Border Patrol agents and instructed the people to show their hands.

One of the agents (agent 2) grasped one of the males to place him under arrest. The man pulled away and made a fist, threatening the agents. Agent 2 again attempted to restrain the man.

The man (later identified as Ordones-Chavez) attempted to flee and punched Agent 1 as he rushed out of the closet, according to the criminal complaint. After he rushed out, the other men in the closet did the same. They pushed and struck the two agents as they rushed out causing the agents to struggle to maintain their balance, the FBI agent reported.

The migrants allegedly struck Agent 2 on his right torso and right shoulder. Agent two then apprehended one of the men (later identified as Sapate-Suazo) and began to wrestle with him. He successfully took the man to the ground. The man allegedly continued to strike the agent in the arm in an attempt to escape.

Additional agents arrived on the scene and help take three men into custody while the other four fled.

About 20 minutes later, agents witnessed some men running in the area. Agent 1 identified one of the men as Ordones-Chavez, the man who he said assaulted him earlier, the FBI agent wrote. He again attempted to apprehend the man who allegedly resisted by throwing punches. Another agent arrived and assisted in the arrest of Ordones-Chavez.

While searching the area, Agent 3 heard through his radio that other males were heading in his direction. He saw the fleeing suspects and made his way behind a property to look for one of the men. As he rounded the corner, he observed one of the agents attempting to arrest the man. He approached to assist in the arrest and the suspect (later identified as Benedict-Garcia) pushed him into a concrete wall causing him to fall to the ground.

When he got back up, Agent 3 observed Benedict-Garcia taking a fighting stance. The suspect then allegedly attempted to kick the agent in the groin area. Agent 3 blocked the kick and then displayed his baton. The suspect complied at that point and agents placed him under arrest.

The multiple fights left Agent 1 with injuries to his left pinky finger and a contusion to his right knee. Agent 3 sustained a laceration on his right hand that required stitches and sprained his ankle, the FBI agent stated.

The agent interviewed all three men and said they admitted to illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. He said they denied assaulting the Border Patrol agents.

Union officials said the area of the alleged assault is identified as a priority location for border wall construction in 2020. The Laredo Sector currently has zero miles of physical border wall infrastructure. This area is well known as a human and drug smuggling corridor.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his capacity as vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Breitbart Texas he is grateful to the FBI agents and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their quick action in bringing these three men to justice.

“Our agents are recovering from their injuries,” Garza said. “But, this attack illustrates the dangers our agents face on a daily basis.” He said the violence against agents appears to be increasing as the migrants become more desperate to illegally enter the U.S.

