Two Accused Sex Offenders, Half-Million in Drugs Stopped at Texas Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men wanted for sex offenses in the U.S. and seized nearly a half-million dollars in cocaine at a Texas port of entry over the weekend.

CBP Officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a man approaching for entry into the U.S. on Sunday. During an initial interview, officers received a hit for a possible warrant on the subject and referred him to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

During the secondary interview, officers identified the man as 56-year-old Carlos Anaya, an Omaha, Nebraska, resident. A search of national law enforcement databases and identify confirmation utilizing a fingerprint scanner revealed an active warrant issued by the Omaha Police Department. Police in Nebraska charged the man with 1st and 2nd degree sexual abuse of a child, according to CBP officials. The officers arrested Anaya and turned him over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await extradition proceedings and a warrant adjudication.

That same day, Juarez-Lincoln bridge officers observed another man arriving from Mexico and referred him to a secondary inspection following an initial screening interview. A fingerprint scanner and a search of national law enforcement databases revealed an active felony warrant on the subject. Officers identified the wanted man as 25-year-old Edgar Fernandez Santana, a New Albany, Mississippi, resident.

CBP officials reported the New Albany Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on Fernandez Santana for a felony charge of incest with a minor. The officers arrested the fugitive and transferred him to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our frontline officers continue to steadfastly uphold our border security mission,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said in a written statement. “The processing and identity verification of these men with outstanding felony warrants for sex offenses against children helps keep our community safe and illustrates our dedication to our mission.”

On Friday, CBP officers at this same bridge observed a Ford Expedition approaching for inspection. Officials report the driver of the SUV to be a 27-year-old female U.S. citizen. During the secondary inspection, including a search by a K-9 officer and a non-intrusive scanner, the officers found 11 packages filled with cocaine. Officials said the packages of cocaine weighed approximately 25 pounds.

Later that day, CBP officers witnessed a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado approaching from Mexico. Officers referred the driver, a 46-year-old U.S. citizen male, to a secondary inspection station. A K-9 search and a non-intrusive scan uncovered 15 packages of cocaine. Officials report the cocaine weighed about 40 pounds.

In total, the officials report the value of the two cocaine seizures to be approximately $505,240.

CBP officials seized the drugs and vehicles. The two U.S. citizen drivers were arrested and turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents for additional investigation and possible prosecution for drug smuggling.

