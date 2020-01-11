Los Zetas Gunman Shot in Mexican Gun Battle that Killed 8 Caught in Texas

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – A Los Zetas gunman fled to Texas after being shot multiple times in a fierce gunbattle with Mexican authorities this week. U.S. Border Patrol agents tracked him down, apprehended him, and provided medical assistance. The gunman fled from g a shootout that resulted in eight dead gunmen.

The shootout took place on Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. when a group of Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas gunmen attacked a police checkpoint near the town of Guerrero. The Mexican town is located not far from the banks of the Rio Grande, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Coahuila Public Security Secretariat revealed.

The gunmen riding in several vehicles pulled up to a police checkpoint and began shooting at the state police officers stationed there. The officers fought off the attack and called for backup as dozens of state cops and Mexican soldiers rushed to the scene. Initial information pointed to the officers killing four gunmen during the clash. The officers seized several weapons and body armor with the CDN-Zetas logo. Coahuila authorities later revealed that a total of eight gunmen died in the clash.

After the shootout, Coahuila state authorities contacted U.S. Border Patrol agents notifying them that at least one gunman fled across the Rio Grande into Texas. According to a Border Patrol statement, the agency deployed helicopters, multiple agents and a special unit called BORTAC to search for the fleeing gunman. Authorities found foot signs and a trail of blood that led them to a man with multiple gunshot injuries. After agents provided medical aid, they airlifted him to a local hospital where he remains in custody.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.