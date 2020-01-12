Mexican Border City on High Alert Over ‘Suicide Bomber’ Threat – Confirms Breitbart Report

Mexican authorities are in a state of high alert over an intelligence alert from U.S. authorities warning about a possible suicide bomber traveling north with a group of four others. Breitbart published a redacted copy of the initial intelligence report from U.S. Border Patrol.

Earlier this week, Breitbart published an exclusive copy of the leaked official document from a source operating under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The document, prepared by an intelligence unit within U.S. Border Patrol, quoted information Border Patrol officials received from ICE Homeland Security Investigations about four men and a woman. The woman is a suspected suicide bomber who traveled through Central America into Mexico and is reportedly headed to the U.S.-Mexico border just south of where California and Arizona meet. The area is knows as named San Luis Rio Colorado. The group is expected to cross into California through the All-American Canal “in the coming days.”

In the border city of Mexicali, Public Safety Director Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez confirmed to Mexico’s Revista Proceso that they were in a state of alert as federal and state authorities in Mexico began “Operation Border Shield” as a preventive measure and not a reactionary one.

In the Proceso article written by Jesusa Cervantes, Mexico reportedly received the alert from DHS but does not credit Breitbart News for first publishing that there was an alert in the first place. In a similar fashion, a TV report from KYMA News by Alexandra Rangel, quotes the Mexican police chief and tried to obtain a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection but makes no mention of Breitbart News’ initial report and the document published one day prior. Breitbart News contacted Rangel for comment for not crediting the initial report. No response has been received.

