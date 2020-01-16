Mexican Government Says It Will Not Give Passage to New Migrant Caravan

A Mexican National Guardsman stands guard at Mexico's southern border with Guatemala. (AP Photo: Idalia Rie)
As a new migrant caravan makes its way through Central America with the final goal of reaching the U.S., Mexico announced this week that it will not allow passage.

Mexico’s Secretary of Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero said no visas or permissions for the caravan will be provided.

“We will not have a transit visa or safe passage,” Sanchez Cordero told Expansion Politica. “There will be special enforcement and there will be immigration agents.”

However, if caravan migrants want to stay in Mexico, procedures are available.

“Mexico is not a country of transit that gives passage, it is a country that opens its doors to individuals that want to enter and migrate here,” Sanchez Cordero was quoted in El Universal. “If they want Mexico to give them entry in an asylum capacity or as refugees or under any immigration status for work, studying …. We will gladly work with them.”

During the week, Mexican officials held several meetings and conversations with U.S. and Central American counterparts to stem northern migration and address economic development plans.

