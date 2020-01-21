Photos Reveal Chaos as Rock-Throwing Caravan Migrants Push into Mexico

A group of mostly Honduran caravan migrants began throwing rocks at Mexican security forces as they attempted to illegally cross the border from Guatemala on Monday.

After crossing the Suchiate River, some of the migrants making their way from Honduras to the United States began throwing rocks at Mexican National Guard troops assigned to stop the illegal border crossings, according to a report by the Associated Press. The apparent assaults came as Mexican authorities attempted to control the flow of migrants.

“You have two options: You go back to Guatemalan territory or you come with us,” Mexican guardsmen told the migrants who illegally crossed the river. Authorities told the migrants they could become “regularized” if they came with the guardsmen to processing centers.

Mexico told the migrant they were free to enter Mexico as long as they registered and applied for work in southern Mexico. The Mexican government repeated its position that the migrants would not be given free passage to the United States.

The AP reported that some of the migrants hit National Guardsmen with large rocks. Guardsmen carrying plastic shields, long staffs, and rifles pushed back as they attempted to gain control of the hundreds of migrants illegally crossing into their country.

Mexican officials reported about 500 illegal crossings along its southern border, Breitbart Texas reported. Authorities detained 402 of the migrants and moved them to immigration shelters where they could face removal by air to Honduras.

Officials report an additional 58 fled into the brush. Authorities initiated a search to attempt to round up the migrants.

