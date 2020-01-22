Possible Case of Chinese Coronavirus Reaches Mexican Border City, Says AMLO

Mexico’s president said Wednesday that public health officials near the Texas border are closely monitoring a possible case of Coronavirus in Tamaulipas.

During his daily press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed that health officials looked at two cases but already ruled one out.

According to a statement from the Tamaulipas Health Secretariat, a level three health protocol was triggered after a college professor was identified as a possible carrier of Coronavirus. The individual is described as a 57-year-old Asian residing in Reynosa who traveled to China between December 25 and January 10. The professor’s itinerary included stops in Tijuana and Beijing before arriving in Wuhan, according to authorities.

During his time in China, the individual spent time with relatives who are not sick and do not show symptoms. Back in Reynosa, on January 13, the professor began presenting a suspicious cough and nasal discharge. Since then, authorities began a series of tests on the individual and another who traveled with him. Both individuals are still quarantined.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas.