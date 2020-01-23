VIDEOS: Migrant Caravan Crosses into Mexico, Clashes with National Guard

Hundreds of members of the new migrant caravan managed to successfully sneak into Mexico through an unguarded area. Hours later as the migrants tried to move north, they clashed with National Guard troops.

The new development started early Thursday when hundreds of migrants in Guatemala walked to a shallow and unguarded spot along the banks of the Suchiate River where they were able to successfully sneak into Mexico, El Universal reported. After crossing, the group began walking along a highway as they prepared to move further north.

Migrantes centroamericanos fueron contenidos por elementos de la Guardia Nacional, sobre la carretera federal Suchiate-Tapachula, para impedir su avance por el País tras cruzar el río Suchiate. Édgar Hernández pic.twitter.com/NKXaSPd5uL — REFORMA Nacional (@reformanacional) January 23, 2020

A series of videos recorded by Reforma captured the moment when National Guard troops in riot gear blocked the route to take them to immigration detention centers.

Tras ser contenidos por elementos de la Guardia Nacional, algunos migrantes huyeron por un camino paralelo a la carretera federal Suchiate-Tapachula, otros más buscaron resguardarse dentro de casas cercanas. Edgar Hernández pic.twitter.com/3Kh5oikL45 — REFORMA Nacional (@reformanacional) January 23, 2020

The new crossing comes days after a group of 500 tried to cross the Suchiate and clashed with authorities. During that attempt, authorities detained 402, 58 managed an escape, and 40 turned back to Guatemala.

The caravan began earlier this month in Honduras where thousands of migrants voiced their intent to reach the U.S. border. Last week, Mexico’s federal government announced it would not grant safe passage–but would welcome those who wanted to request a working immigration status in that country. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed he had 4,000 jobs available for those looking to stay in his country.

