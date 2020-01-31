Indian Migrants, Smuggler Arrested After Crossing Canadian Border into NY

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Indian nationals in New York near the Canadian border. One is charged with human smuggling and had a previous order of removal after an illegal entry in 2012.

Agents assigned to the Massena Station on January 24 stopped a suspicious vehicle on State Route 37. The city is located along the St. Lawrence River border with Canada. During an immigration interview, the agents determined all three to be Indian nationals who were illegally present in the U.S., according to information obtained from Swanton Sector Border Patrol officials.

The two passengers in the vehicle were determined to have recently crossed the border from Canada into New York between ports of entry. The driver, also an Indian national, had illegally entered the U.S. in 2012 and had been ordered removed from the U.S. in December 2019.

“The quick response by Massena Border Patrol Agents resulted in the apprehension of several individuals who entered the United States illegally” Massena Station Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Glen Pickering said in a written statement. “These apprehensions are another great example of the hard work Border Patrol Agents do every day to make our communities safer and secure our nation’s border.”

The driver now faces federal prosecution for Alien smuggling under 8 USC 1324. If convicted on the charge he could face up to five years in federal prison before being removed from the U.S.

The two passengers face prosecution in federal court for Improper Entry by an Alien in violation of 8 USC 1325, officials stated.

“The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York,” officials stated.