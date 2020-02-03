Two Violent Fugitives Arrested in Texas near Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and Border Patrol agents arrested two violent fugitives in Texas. The fugitives have warrants in Tennessee and Texas.

CBP officers assigned to the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a man approaching from Mexico through the pedestrian walkway for entry into the United States on January 30. The officers identified the man as 20-year-old Eulises Moreno Molina, a U.S. citizen from Houston, according to information obtained from Laredo Port of Entry officials.

During a routine records check the officers discovered Molina is wanted in Walker County, Texas, for an alleged homicide. The officers confirmed the warrant and turned Molina over to Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who will hold him pending the extradition to Walker County.

The following day, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Comstock Station immigration checkpoint observed a vehicle approaching for inspection. During an interview, the agents identified the man as a 51-year-old U.S. citizen with an outstanding warrant from Tennessee. The agents arrested the man and confirmed the warrant for Felony Rape of Child and Aggravated Sexual Battery. The agents turned the fugitive over to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office who will hold him pending extradition to Tennessee.

“Our checkpoint operations continue to be a vital part of securing our nation’s borders within Del Rio Sector,” Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “In this case, agents identified a man that could potentially have caused great harm to our community.”

Border Patrol agents and CBP officers utilize the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databases to ensure that foreign nationals and U.S. citizens with outstanding warrants are apprehended and prevented from carrying out additional crimes. These database checks led to the arrests of fugitives wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion, officials reported.

