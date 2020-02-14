Six Cartel Kidnappers Busted with Mexican Border City Victim in Trunk

Mexican soldiers arrested six cartel gunmen who were in the process of moving a kidnapping victim stuffed in the trunk of a car. The rescue comes almost a week after authorities captured a leading commander with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

The rescue took place on Thursday morning in the Rio Bravo neighborhood south of Laredo, Texas.

According to information released by the Mexican Army, soldiers were patrolling when they spotted a suspicious vehicle containing the kidnapping victim. Details of the takedown were not released, however, the Army noted the arrests of six suspects and seized 27 makeshift road spikes. These items are commonly used to puncture the tires of pursuing police vehicles or cause traffic jams to cover escapes.

The rescue follows less than a week after the Mexican Army arrested a leading commander with the CDN-Los Zetas. Known as “El Takia,” Pablo Cesar Guajardo Alvarez was in charge of CDN foot soldiers in Nuevo Laredo. He faces murder charges in connection with a deadly attack on five employees of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.