Guatemalan Migrant Gives Birth at California Border Patrol Station

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents assisted a Guatemalan woman in delivering a baby shortly after they apprehended her for illegally crossing from Mexico. She delivered the baby approximately 30 minutes after entering custody.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents working near Chula Vista, California, apprehended a Guatemalan migrant family shortly after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents reported the family to consist of a father, two children, and a pregnant woman, according to information provided by San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials on Wednesday.

During an initial health assessment, the agents determined the woman was pregnant. She did not report any kind of distress or pain at the time of apprehension. A short time later, while being processed at the Border Patrol station, the mother began to complain of abdominal pains and the staff determined she was in labor and about to deliver. Agents contacted emergency medical teams and prepared to deliver the baby at the station, officials stated.

Officials said the incident with the woman began with her apprehension at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. By 3:00 p.m., the mother delivered the newborn baby girl.

As EMS personnel arrived, Border Patrol staff loaded the mother and newborn baby girl into the ambulance for transportation to a local hospital. Officials said the mother and baby are reported to be in stable condition.

“Thanks to the medical resources available in our stations, this woman and her child were well cared for and received immediate medical attention,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a written statement. “Our agents are well trained to manage the unexpected, and I’m proud of the work they did in caring for this mother.”

San Diego Sector officials report this is the 33rd case involving a pregnancy during Fiscal Year 2020 which began on October 1, 2019. “To address the humanitarian crisis that exists along our southwest border, San Diego Sector now has medical professionals working around the clock in four of six immediate border stations,” officials reported.

