37 Migrants Rescued from Texas Border City Stash House

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman being held against her will in a stash house near Mexico. In total, agents found 37 people inside the small house.

Dispatchers with the Laredo Police Department received a call from a woman who claimed human smugglers were holding her against her will. She also claimed she was being held with a large group, according to information received from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The Laredo Police Department, recognizing this was likely a stash house, contacted Border Patrol agents to assist with a “welfare check” on the property located on Springfield Avenue in Laredo. When law enforcement arrived at the suspected stash house, Border Patrol agents found 37 people.

The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and Guatemala. Officials report all were in the United States illegally.

The agents transported the 37 to the Laredo Border Patrol station for processing. Under current CBP guidelines, the migrants will likely be returned to their respective home nations.

Officials did not disclose if any of the 37 were part of the human smuggling operation or if an investigation will follow.

Border Patrol agents frequently disrupt human smuggling operations by raiding suspected stash houses, Breitbart Texas reported. Breitbart Texas’ Jaeson Jones tweeted a photo of the cramped conditions of the migrants, noting the windows being covered.

Earlier this month, Laredo Sector agents found 31 migrants in another stash house in the same community. Jones stated the these stash houses in Laredo are linked to the Cartel del Noreste. He said the migrants are treated as “sub-human by smugglers” and it is common for the migrants to be mistreated.

TRIPWIRES & TRIGGERS-On Feb 20th, Laredo PD received a call from a woman stating that SHE WAS BEING HELD AGAINST HER WILL alongside a large group of people. Due to the great work of LPD & BP agents, they rescued 37 people. Source: CBP Laredo https://t.co/bsVueSZ7e4 pic.twitter.com/OVcbhs9QDT — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) February 22, 2020

U.S. Border Patrol agents joined with ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Webb County Constable’s Office deputies, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office to carry out an “enforcement action” against a suspected Laredo neighborhood human smuggling stash house, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials. The raid on the suspected stash house resulting in 31 migrants being rescued from smugglers.

Officials reported the migrants came to the U.S. illegally from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico, officials stated. Photos from the scene indicate both men and women who were being warehoused in the small home.

One week earlier, Laredo Sector agents found a missing migrant child in a stash house with 11 other migrants. Border Patrol officials arranged the reunification of the mother and child in Mexico.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.