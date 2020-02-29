1st Coronavirus Death in U.S. Confirmed in Washington State

Health officials in Washington State announced the first coronavirus-related death in the United States on Saturday morning.

The Washington Department of Health confirmed on Saturday morning that a patient died from the Covid-19 coronavirus, KIRO 7 reported. This marks the first time a coronavirus patient has died from the viral infection.

The death comes the morning after Washington officials announced two new coronavirus cases in King County.

On Friday night, Washington health officials announced a King County woman and a SnohomishCounty teenager contracted Covid-19, the Seattle Times reported. While the woman had recently returned from a trip to South Korea, the teenager, a high school student, had not traveled to any coronavirus-affected countries, nor had he had close contact with any known infected patient, officials stated.

“It’s concerning that this individual did not travel, since this individual acquired it in the community,” Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy told reporters during a news conference on Friday. “We really believe now that the risk is increasing.”

Officials said the two cases are “presumptive positive” as they are awaiting officials test results from the CDC.

The teenager attends Henry M. Jackson High School in Snohomish County. He became ill on Monday with a fever, body aches, and a headache, officials reported. He subsequently visited two local clinics for treatment and evaluation.

He reportedly returned to school on Friday morning as he was feeling better. However, when positive test results were confirmed, he went home before attending any classes. Officials report that a handful of students who had contact with the student are being isolated for 14 days in their homes.

The high school will be closed on Monday in order for a thorough disinfecting.