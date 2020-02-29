52 People in Washington State Nursing Home with Coronavirus Symptoms, 2 Test Positive

Washington state health officials announced a possible coronavirus outbreak in a nursing facility in Kirkland. The officials stated that 52 people in the facility are displaying some coronavirus symptoms and two tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

Washington state health and CDC officials reported there is a possible coronavirus outbreak at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. Of the 108 nursing home residents, 27 are reportedly displaying some coronavirus. The same applies to 25 of the 180 staff members, The Hill reported.

Two people associated with the facility — one a staff member, the second a resident — tested with “presumptive positives” for COVID-19. The health care worker is a woman in her 40s and the resident is a woman in her 70s, according to the Daily Mail. The worker is reported to be in satisfactory condition and the resident’s condition is listed as serious, Seattle and King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a press conference on Saturday.

Officials expressed particular concern about this outbreak due to the age and health conditions of the 108 residents of the home.

Duchin alleged there was a delay in testing due to the availability of testing kits and strict criteria from CDC officials. “If we had the ability to test earlier, I’m sure we would have identified patients earlier,” he told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, Washington state health care officials reported the first death of a COVID-19 infected patient on U.S. soil. President Donald Trump addressed the death during a press conference and said the patient was in their mid-50s and had “high-risk” medical concerns.

Dr. Duchin said the man died overnight at the Evergreen Health’s Hospital, also located in Kirkland. He said the man had no connection to the Life Care facility.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington now stands at six, according to the presumptive tests. Final testing and confirmation comes from the CDC.

