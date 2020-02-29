Amazon Tells 800,000 Employees to Avoid Domestic, International Travel over Coronavirus

Amazon directed all of its 798,000 employees to avoid “non-essential travel” domestically and internationally over concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus, a company spokesman told Business Insider.

David Clark, a senior vice president over Amazon’s worldwide operations sent an email stating that no group or team meetings requiring travel should be planned until May, the New York Times reported after reviewing company emails. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman later confirmed the directive, stating, “We are watching this situation closely with a focus on the safety of our teams and ensuring we can meet customer promises. We are closely following local and international health authority guidance as this situation progresses.”

Prior to Friday’s announcement by Amazon, the company had only restricted travel to and from China, Business Insider continued. The company also advised any workers who previously traveled to China to work from home for two weeks and seek medical attention of they showed symptoms of the Covid-19 disease.

The business news website said Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft issued similar guidance. Facebook recently canceled its annual developer conference and smartphone conference.

In addition to its warnings to employees, Amazon began stockpiling Made in China products to prevent shortages and/or price gouging from sellers for coronavirus-related products like face masks.