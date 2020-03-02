One Death, More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Washington State Nursing Home

Washington state health officials announced the second Coronavirus death after it claimed the life of a Kirkland nursing home resident in his 70s “with underlying health conditions.” Three other Covid-19 patients from the facility are also confirmed. The man’s death marks the second fatal Covid-19 case on U.S. soil.

Public health officials in King County, Washington, announced that a man who resided in the Life Care Center in Kirkland died from Covid-19. He was reported to be in his 70s and had underlying health conditions, The New York Times reported.

Three other elderly patients at the home have now also been confirmed as having contracted Covid-19. Breitbart Texas reported on Saturday that 52 people were being monitored after displaying Coronavirus symptoms. The same applies to 25 of the 180 staff members.

The New York Times reports that the newly confirmed patients include a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 70s. All are listed in critical condition with underlying health conditions.

There are now 88 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United States, five in Mexico, and 22 in Canada, the newspaper reported.

New cases were identified over the weekend in Washington state, California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York, Florida, and Oregon. Many were from people who had traveled to high-risk countries like China and Italy.

Following the death of the first Covid-19 patient in Washington, Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency.

“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” the governor said in a written statement. “This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed suit declaring a public health emergency on Sunday evening after the first two Covid-19 cases were confirmed in that state, WJHG CBS8 in Panama City Beach reported.

Florida health officials said a Manatee County and a Hillsborough County (Tampa) resident received presumptive positive test results. This is based upon local testing and must be confirmed by the CDC.

The Hillsborough County patient recently returned from Italy. The Manatee County resident has no known travel history to restricted countries.

