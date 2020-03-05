Previous Deportee with Fake ID Arrested on Greyhound Bus in Arizona, Say Feds

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Mexican national with fake U.S. identification documents on a Greyhound Bus at an interior immigration checkpoint. The previous deportee is now charged with identity theft.

Welton Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint on March 2 boarded a passenger bus for inspection and interviews.

During one conversation, agents became suspicious of a man who presented a U.S. birth certificate and a California identification card, officials stated. The suspect did not resemble the person described in the documents and did not speak English.

Agents detained the man and took him inside the checkpoint station for a biometric analysis to properly determine his identity. During the investigation, the man admitted to being a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, officials reported. He reportedly told the agents he purchased the two fraudulent documents in Mexico for about $100.

The biometric investigation confirmed the man’s identity and an immigration history that included a previous deportation in October 2019. The agents arrested the Mexican national for identity theft. During a search of the man’s possessions, the agents also found a stolen permanent resident card.

The 32-year-old illegal alien now faces charges for identity theft and illegal re-entry after removal.

In February, the Greyhound Bus company announced it would no longer allow Border Patrol agents to board buses during random immigration stops outside of checkpoints. The company said it would only allow searches if agents had a warrant, Breitbart News reported. This decision by the company does not impact immigration interviews at Border Patrol checkpoints.

