GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Gunmen Leave Dismembered Bodies as Threats to Rivals

Gunmen from one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels left the dismembered remains of four men in the middle of the street as a warning to rivals in Michoacán.

The case began in the city of Huandacareo when residents called police about several body parts left in the downtown area with poster boards signed by Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). Authorities found the bodies of three men outside a gas station.

Moments later, authorities responded to a second scene where they discovered a fourth body. Investigators documented both crime scenes and collected the various body parts for further study.

Residents in Michoacan recorded cell phone footage of the gruesome scenes and shared them with citizen journalists documenting the violence in the western state.

At both scenes, authorities found poster boards signed by members of CJNG, which threaten leaders from the rival cartel Nueva Familia Michoacana-Viagras.

For several months, both criminal organizations have waged a fierce turf war over control of the area’s drug production and trafficking routes. The violence manifests itself in fierce shootouts and grisly crime scenes which state officials are often keen to downplay for the public.

CJNG has become one of the most violent cartels tied to the escalation of conflicts throughout central Mexico that were once considered safe.

