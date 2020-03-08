200 Pounds of Meth, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin Seized at Interior Immigration Checkpoints

Yuma and San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized in excess of 200 pounds in methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin at interior immigration checkpoints and through traffic stops in Arizona and California. Officials estimated the drugs to be worth more than $2 million.

Welton Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint on March 5 observed a shuttle van approaching for inspection. During an inspection and interview, a K-9 detection team alerted to the possible presence of drugs inside the van, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agent referred the driver of the shuttle van to a secondary inspection station. During a more intensive search, agents found two U.S. citizen teenagers with drugs taped to their legs. Agents determined the drugs to be fentanyl weighing more than one kilogram. Officials explained this is approximately 540,000 lethal doses. Only two milligrams absorbed, inhaled, or swallowed can be fatal, officials warmed.

The agents arrested the two juvenile teens and seized the drugs and the van. Border Patrol officials did not provide an estimated value of the drugs. An article posted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) estimated the value of fentanyl at about $900,000 per kilo.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Frontier on Interstate 215 during the evening of March 4, officials reported. Following an alert by a K-9 team, agents search the vehicle and found 27 bundles that tested positive for cocaine. The smugglers allegedly hid the drugs in the front and rear seats.

The 27 packets weighed approximately 71 pounds and had an estimated street value of $786,450.

“In the last 72 hours San Diego Sector has seized over 117 pounds of lethal narcotics worth more than $1,300,000,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a written statement. “Thankfully these dangerous drugs will not reach our local communities.”

The agents arrested the 32-year-old U.S. citizen driver and turned the drugs over to the DEA.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.