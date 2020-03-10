PHOTOS: Human Smugglers Hide Migrant Inside Rear Car Seat

El Centro Sector Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a human smuggler after she allegedly stashed a migrant inside the rear seat of her vehicle.

Calexico officers on Monday observed a woman driving a black Mitsubishi approaching for inspection from Mexicali, Mexico. The officers selected the vehicle for an additional inspection at a secondary station, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

During secondary inspection, a K-9 officer alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo inside the vehicle. Officers then conducted a physical inspection and found a “non-factory compartment” in the rear seat of the vehicle. The officers opened the compartment and found a man stuffed inside the rear seat, officials stated.

“The primary focus of our national security mission is to protect the American homeland from all threats,” CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores said in a written statement. “Although we routinely encounter individuals attempting to enter our country illegally, this incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics human smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws.”

The officers extracted the man from the rear compartment and moved him to a secure facility for processing. Officials did not disclose the age, nationality, or citizenship of the subject.

Officers arrested the female driver, a U.S. citizen. After questioning, the officers transported her to the Imperial County Jail where she awaits prosecution on charges related to human smuggling.

