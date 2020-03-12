Mexico, Central America’s Few Coronavirus Cases Are All from Overseas Travelers, Say Officials

Mexican health officials are stepping up screening measures at international airports to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). To date, Mexico only has a dozen confirmed cases–all from international air travelers. There are no documented cases of the virus spreading over its own southern border.

The most recent information released by Mexico’s Health Secretariat revealed 12 confirmed cases under quarantine and 49 suspicious patients under observation. The most recent confirmed cases came from the border state of Nuevo Leon and the central state of Queretaro, both from individuals who traveled from Europe. Officials have not made any announcements regarding travel bans or restrictions. No event cancellations or school closings have been announced to date.

Currently, the only Central American countries with confirmed Covid-19 cases are Panama with 14 cases and one recent fatality, and Honduras with two cases. This week, Panama’s Health Ministry announced the closure of all schools to slow the spread of the virus. Similarly, El Salvador closed its schools.

Comunicamos a la ciudadanía que al día de hoy 11 de marzo se mantienen 14 casos confirmados de #COVID19, además hemos fortalecido la línea 169 para atender con mayor rapidez las llamadas, y se habilitó el número de WhatsApp 69971234. pic.twitter.com/UHN9asJjhX — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) March 12, 2020

In Honduras, health officials have not closed schools but called for a series of travel restrictions and screenings for individuals from countries with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In Guatemala, officials closed schools and implemented a travel ban on anyone from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Currently, there are no confirmed cases.

El Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social informa a la población en general: pic.twitter.com/2ZHwKDNeG6 — Ministerio de Salud (@MinSaludGuate) March 11, 2020

In Costa Rica, a total of 22 confirmed cases were announced, up from 13 earlier this week. The cases also appear to be mostly tied to foreign travelers, local news outlets reported.

Editor’s note: this article was updated to incorporate figures from Costa Rica.