Mexican Border State Man Contracted Coronavirus During Colorado Visit

Health officials in the border state of Nuevo Leon confirmed a second case of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) affecting a patient who was apparently exposed during a visit to Colorado.

On Friday afternoon, Nuevo Leon Health Secretariat Manuel De La O. Cavazos confirmed a new case of Covid-19, stating it is an individual who returned from a trip to the U.S. and made clear it was not a case of community exposure.

The patient is described as a 46-year-old businessman who recently traveled to Denver, Colorado, and began demonstrating key symptoms after his return to Mexico. The patient is currently being treated at a private hospital where his condition has worsened due to obesity complications, De La O. revealed.

This is the second confirmed case in Nuevo Leon and the third of its kind in a border state abutting the U.S.

The most recent figures from Mexico’s Health Secretariat indicate 16 confirmed cases and 82 more under testing nationwide. This week, Mexico confirmed the first case of community-based exposure involving the relative of a man who traveled to Europe.

